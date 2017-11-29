Weather

Currently in London it's clear and 5 C

Today's forecast is mainly sunny with a mild northwest wind

and a high of 6 C

Traffic

Commissioners Road East has reduced lanes at Chelton Road for watermain work

Ridout Street North has channelled lanes between York Street and King Street

Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for bridge replacement

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.14 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.1 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.