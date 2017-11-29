Weather

Currently in London it's clear and 5 C

Today's forecast is mainly sunny with a mild northwest wind 

and a high of 6 C

Traffic

  • Commissioners Road East has reduced lanes at Chelton Road for watermain work
  • Ridout Street North has channelled lanes between York Street and King Street 
  • Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for bridge replacement

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.14 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.1 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.