Weather
Currently in London it's clear and 5 C
Today's forecast is mainly sunny with a mild northwest wind
and a high of 6 C
Traffic
- Commissioners Road East has reduced lanes at Chelton Road for watermain work
- Ridout Street North has channelled lanes between York Street and King Street
- Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for bridge replacement
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.14 and $1.17 per litre
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.1 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:45 a.m.