London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday, April 17
Weather
Currently it's –2 C in London under cloudy skies.
Today's forecast is cloudy with a few flurries expected before noon.
Winds are from the west between 20 and 40 km/hr.
The daytime high is 3 C
Traffic
- Expect channel lanes on Byron Baseline Road between Stephen Street and Colonel Talbot Road for utility work.
- Dingman Drive is allowing local traffic only between Highbury Avenue South and Old Victoria Road for sewer replacement.
- Oxford Street West is reduced between Wonderland Road North and Proudfoot Lane for for fibre cable work.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.23 and $1.24 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 79.50 cents U.S.
The market opens this morning at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.