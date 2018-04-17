London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Currently it's –2 C in London under cloudy skies.

Today's forecast is cloudy with a few flurries expected before noon.

Winds are from the west between 20 and 40 km/hr.

The daytime high is 3 C

Traffic

Expect channel lanes on Byron Baseline Road between Stephen Street and Colonel Talbot Road for utility work.

Dingman Drive is allowing local traffic only between Highbury Avenue South and Old Victoria Road for sewer replacement.

Oxford Street West is reduced between Wonderland Road North and Proudfoot Lane for for fibre cable work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.23 and $1.24 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 79.50 cents U.S.

The market opens this morning at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.