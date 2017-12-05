Weather

Currently in London it's 10 C under light rain showers.

Rain should end later this morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy.

Winds are from the south gusting to 50 km/hr and at times 70 km/hr

Today's high is 8 C but falling to 2 C by the afternoon.

Traffic

Lane reductions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and Maitland Street for road work

York Street has reduced lanes between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street for cable installation

Adelaide Street North is reduced at Grenfell Drive for traffic signal work

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.12 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.8 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.