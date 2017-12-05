Weather
Currently in London it's 10 C under light rain showers.
Rain should end later this morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy.
Winds are from the south gusting to 50 km/hr and at times 70 km/hr
Today's high is 8 C but falling to 2 C by the afternoon.
Traffic
- Lane reductions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and Maitland Street for road work
- York Street has reduced lanes between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street for cable installation
- Adelaide Street North is reduced at Grenfell Drive for traffic signal work
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.12 and $1.17 per litre
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.8 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:45 a.m.