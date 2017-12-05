Weather

Currently in London it's 10 C under light rain showers. 

Rain should end later this morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy. 

Winds are from the south gusting to 50 km/hr and at times 70 km/hr

Today's high is 8 C but falling to 2 C by the afternoon.

Traffic

  • Lane reductions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and Maitland Street for road work
  • York Street has reduced lanes between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street for cable installation 
  • Adelaide Street North is reduced at Grenfell Drive for traffic signal work

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.12 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.8 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.