Weather

Currently in London it's cloudy and 1 C

Today will be mainly cloudy with a high of 6 C

Traffic

There's a detour on Elworthy Avenue between Cathcart Street and Base Line Road East

Reduced lanes on Colborne Street between Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue

Dalmagarry Road is closed between Blackacres Boulevard and Fanshawe Park Road West

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.14 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 78.46 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.