Weather

Currently in London it's misty and –19 C

Increasing cloudiness today with a chance of flurries.

Look for fog patches to dissipate this morning.

Winds are from the southwest between 20 and 40 km/hr.

The daytime high is –6 C

Traffic

Mickleborough Drive is closed between Mickleborough Court and Roots Gate due to a broken watermain.

Riverside Drive is reduced at Everglade Crescent because of a broken watermain.

Mckenzie Avenue is closed between Ridout Street South and Belgrave Avenue for sewer repair.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.18 and $1.26 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 79.71 cents US

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.