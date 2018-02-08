Weather
Currently in London it's misty and –19 C
Increasing cloudiness today with a chance of flurries.
Look for fog patches to dissipate this morning.
Winds are from the southwest between 20 and 40 km/hr.
The daytime high is –6 C
Traffic
- Mickleborough Drive is closed between Mickleborough Court and Roots Gate due to a broken watermain.
- Riverside Drive is reduced at Everglade Crescent because of a broken watermain.
- Mckenzie Avenue is closed between Ridout Street South and Belgrave Avenue for sewer repair.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.18 and $1.26 per litre
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 79.71 cents US
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:45 a.m.