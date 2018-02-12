Weather
Currently in London it's –10 C under clear skies.
Today's forecast is sunny with a mild northwest wind with a daytime high of –5 C
Traffic
- Eastman Avenue is closed between Highbury Avenue North and Gilbert Street for sewer work.
- Mckenzie Avenue is closed between Ridout Street South and Belgrave Avenue for sewer work.
- Thames Street is closed between King Street and York Street for a concrete pour.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.15 and $1.20 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar last traded at 79.31 cents US.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:45 a.m.