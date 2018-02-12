Weather

Currently in London it's –10 C under clear skies.

Today's forecast is sunny with a mild northwest wind with a daytime high of –5 C

Traffic

Eastman Avenue is closed between Highbury Avenue North and Gilbert Street for sewer work.

Mckenzie Avenue is closed between Ridout Street South and Belgrave Avenue for sewer work.

Thames Street is closed between King Street and York Street for a concrete pour.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.15 and $1.20 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 79.31 cents US.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.