Weather

Currently in London it's –10 C under clear skies.

Today's forecast is sunny with a mild northwest wind with a daytime high of –5 C

Traffic

  • Eastman Avenue is closed between Highbury Avenue North and Gilbert Street for sewer work. 
  • Mckenzie Avenue is closed between Ridout Street South and Belgrave Avenue for sewer work. 
  • Thames Street is closed between King Street and York Street for a concrete pour. 

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.15 and $1.20 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 79.31 cents US.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.