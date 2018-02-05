Weather
Currently in London it's –12 C under mostly cloudy skies.
Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –8 C
Winds becoming southwest between 20 and 40 km/hr this afternoon.
Traffic
- Central Avenue is closed between Adelaide Street North and Elizabeth Street for sewer work.
- Kilally Road is closed at Webster Street for a transportation project. The detours run via Jansen Road, Sanford Street and Highbury Avenue.
- Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for road widening.
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.16 and $1.20 per litre
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar last traded at 80.78 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:45 a.m.