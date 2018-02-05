Weather

Currently in London it's –12 C under mostly cloudy skies. 

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –8 C

Winds becoming southwest between 20 and 40 km/hr this afternoon.

Traffic

  • Central Avenue is closed between Adelaide Street North and Elizabeth Street for sewer work.
  • Kilally Road is closed at Webster Street for a transportation project. The detours run via Jansen Road, Sanford Street and Highbury Avenue.
  • Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for road widening. 

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.16 and $1.20 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 80.78 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.