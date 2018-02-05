Weather

Currently in London it's –12 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Today will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –8 C

Winds becoming southwest between 20 and 40 km/hr this afternoon.

Traffic

Central Avenue is closed between Adelaide Street North and Elizabeth Street for sewer work.

Kilally Road is closed at Webster Street for a transportation project. The detours run via Jansen Road, Sanford Street and Highbury Avenue.

Expect lane restrictions and delays on Wharncliffe Road North between Oxford Street West and Saunby Street for road widening.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.16 and $1.20 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 80.78 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:45 a.m.