Weather

Currently in London it's mostly cloudy and 6 C

Today's forecast shows a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. 

Northwest winds at 20 km/hr with a high of 8 C

Traffic

  • Lane reductions on Wharncliffe Road South at Commissioners Road East
  • Base Line Raod East is closed between High Street and Wellington Road
  • Lane restrictions on Southdale Road West at Singleton Avenue

Gas Prices

Gas is selling in London between $1.14 and $1.17 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed Friday at 78.35 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.