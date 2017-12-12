The woman who told a Woodstock court she was too afraid to go anywhere, after she survived an insulin overdose delivered by serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer, made a surprise appearance Tuesday at participation hearings for the upcoming inquiry into the former nurse's actions.

Wettlaufer is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of eight seniors in her care and the attempted murders of four others over a seven year period from 2007 to 2014.

Beverly Bertram, who was 68 at the time and living in a private Oxford County residence, described in her victim impact statement presented to a Woodstock court in June that she felt immense pain, doubled over and wondered why no-one would help after she was administered a massive dose of insulin by Wettlaufer.

She wrote that the attack left her scarred years afterwards, too afraid to go anywhere. Choosing instead to stay home with the curtains drawn.

'I don't look at people or nurses the same way'

On Tuesday however, with her walker in tow, the senior who survived by a murder attempt by one of Canada's worst serial killers, stood out in a room full of suits.

The woman, who only six months ago said she was too afraid to leave her home, stood at the court lectern and addressed Commissioner Eileen Gilese, herself.

"After the attempted murder I don't look at people or nurses the same way," she said. "Do they know what they're doing? Are they qualified? Who do I call to check? How can this happen in our community?"

"From my perspective as a victim, I had the need to speak today because if I don't speak, there will be no changes to the long-term care," she said.

'Too many people are alone'

"The agencies that hire nurses in our communities have to have better rules, more expectations. If they change jobs a number times, why?"

"Medication errors should not be let to slide. Too many people are alone and there is no respect or kindness toward people in nursing homes, at least not in my home. This is wrong."

CBC News was told by senior counsel at the inquiry that Bertram could not be photographed.

When CBC News made an interview request to Bertram during the proceeding's morning break, inquiry senior counsel Elizabeth Hewitt answered on Bertram's behalf saying, "she'll think about it".

​Bertram is one of 47 parties looking for the right to call and question witnesses at the upcoming inquiry.

The parties include advocacy groups, healthcare workers' unions, regulators and even long-term care homes themselves.

Commissioner Eileen Gillese and her team of lawyers will consider the applications over the next month and likely make a decision on which parties will be able to participate in the formal inquiry in January.

As for the actual inquiry itself, the proceedings are expected to get underway in June 2018.