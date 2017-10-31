The massive pumpkin dropped by Western University students at their annual pumpkin drop was a little smaller than usual this year.

While it's by no means tiny, the giant gourd isn't up to Harry Willemse's usual standards as a grower.

Harry Willemse and his wife Lorraine have been growing giant pumpkins at their home in Forest, Ontario for the past 35 years. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"My pumpkins aren't as big as they normally are," Willemse said Tuesday. "I like to get them around a thousand pounds, but they're a little less this year."

Willemse has been growing giant pumpkins since 1982 at his home in Forest, Ont. and has been dropping them at events across the province for the past two decades.

WATCH: pumpkin drop in slow motion0:40

This gourd in particular was dropped from a crane on Tuesday at the Western University campus as part of a fundraising effort for the charity group Engineers Without Borders, which will use the money help overseas communities.

It's something he enjoys doing every fall.

"In about 20 years, I've probably done 30 pumpkins and I still enjoy watching them drop," he said.