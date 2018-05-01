Skip to Main Content
Stopped train snarls morning traffic for about an hour

A stopped train on a major north-south commuter route in London left drivers, cyclists and pedestrians fuming.

The CP train was stopped for just under an hour, blocking a major north-south route in London

CBC News ·
A train on the Canadian Pacific tracks blocked several intersections Tuesday morning. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

A stopped train on a major north-south commuter route in London left drivers, cyclists and pedestrians fuming. 

The train was stopped on CP tracks near the shunting yard, blocking Adelaide, William, Maitland and Colborne streets. 

One business owner on Adelaide estimated the train was stopped for just under an hour. 

Don Minato wanted to walk to work this morning, and left his home near the tracks on Colborne Street just after 7 a.m. 

After 15 minutes of waiting, he gave up, returned home, and hopped on his motorcycle. He avoided the train by taking the Quebec Street overpass. 

"It's just a bit frustrating. I try to leave before the train but today that didn't happen," Minato said. 

Minato — and other commuters — will welcome an Adelaide Street underpass, though construction won't begin until 2021 and take about two years to complete. 

CBC News has reached out to CP and is waiting for a response about why the train was stopped for so long. 

