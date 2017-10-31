Rajaie Elshorafa remains in critical condition in a London hospital more than a week after he was attacked outside of his convenience store on Horton Street.

An online fundraiser for his family has surpassed the $10,000 goal.

Elshorafa, 56, is the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children. Horton Variety, shuttered since the Oct. 21 attack, is the family's only source of income.

A benefit concert for the family is scheduled for Friday at Call the Office.

As Elshorafa fights for his life in hospital, London police continue to hunt for Jessie McConnell, 22, who is wanted for aggravated assault.