Liberal London North Centre MPP Deb Matthews will not seek re-election in 2018.

The deputy premier and a key member of Premier Kathleen Wynne's team, Matthews entered politics 15 years ago.

"Ontario is a better place today than it was in 2003. I am proud to have been part of that change," Matthews wrote in a statement to the media.

"The time has come for me to step aside. I will not be seeking re-election in London North Centre next year."

Matthews said she will be the co-chair of the election campaign.

She made the announcement just as Guelph MPP and Treasury Board President Liz Sandals said she would also not be seeking re-election.

Sandals said she'd served in elected office for 30 years and made the decision to retire after discussions with her husband and children.

Matthews said she will "explore opportunities" for her life after provincial politics.

"While I don't know what that will be, I most certainly will continue to find ways to engage in public service," her statement said.

"As I prepare to leave elected life, I have one message. Politics matter. Politicians matter. It matters who gets elected."

Matthews named increased high school graduation rates, free college and university tuition and free prescription drugs for those under 25 as some of the policies of which she's most proud.