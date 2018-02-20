London, Ont. police say a man who threatened to release a woman's intimate photos unless she performed sexual acts or gave him money may have targeted others.

Police received a complaint on Saturday about a man who went by the name "Adaskio" on the online dating app, Tinder.

The woman, who told police she met the man through Tinder, said the threats began on Feb. 14. She was asked to perform sexual acts or provide money or personal property or he would release intimate photos of her.

The man also goes by "El Hese" and "Lol Atyou" on Snapchat, police say.

Police say the man is known to frequent London, Waterloo, Edmonton and Calgary. They say other women could have been targeted.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to contact London police or their local police service.

Man facing a number of charges

Police arrested a man on Saturday evening in London, Ont. During the arrest, they seized cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and pepper spray.

Adam Dabrowski, 27, of London, is charged with two counts of extortion, sexual assault, publication of intimate images without consent, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Dabrowski made a brief court appearance on Sunday and was remanded in custody. He is expected to return to court on Thursday.