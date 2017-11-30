There will be a ninja warrior course in Medway and an outdoor piano in Market Lane.

Byron is getting a bee pollinator garden and Stoney Creek is getting an outdoor ice rink.

The city has announced the projects it will fund after almost 5,000 Londoners voted in mid-November for community projects to spruce up their neighbourhoods.

An outdoor piano, like this one in Charlottetown is coming to Market Lane. (Submitted by David Sheppard )

The winning projects are:

Northwest London

Ninja Warrior Course in Medway ($50,000)

Northeast London

Outdoor Ice Rink in Forest Hill Park ($2,300)

Cedar Hollow Park Improvements ($30,000)

Stoney Creek Nature Trails ($17,700)

Central London

Clay Mosaics along Dundas St. in Old East Village ($15,000)

Planting Fruit Trees near Community Gardens, multiple locations ($4,000)

Outdoor Piano in Market Lane ($1,000)

Community Garden and Gathering Space at St. Andrew's United Church ($30,000)

Southwest London

Outdoor Education Centre at Byron Northview Public School ($30,000)

Outdoor Ice Pad in Jorgenson Park ($6,000)

Save the Bee Pollinator Garden Byron ($3,000)

South London Canada Day in White Oaks ($11,000)

Southeast London

Natural Landscape Playground – Kiwanis Park ($35,000)

Community Movie Theatre in Glen Cairn ($15,000)

To see full details, head here to the Neighbourhood Decision Making portal.