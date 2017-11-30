There will be a ninja warrior course in Medway and an outdoor piano in Market Lane.
Byron is getting a bee pollinator garden and Stoney Creek is getting an outdoor ice rink.
The city has announced the projects it will fund after almost 5,000 Londoners voted in mid-November for community projects to spruce up their neighbourhoods.
The winning projects are:
Northwest London
- Ninja Warrior Course in Medway ($50,000)
Northeast London
- Outdoor Ice Rink in Forest Hill Park ($2,300)
- Cedar Hollow Park Improvements ($30,000)
- Stoney Creek Nature Trails ($17,700)
Central London
- Clay Mosaics along Dundas St. in Old East Village ($15,000)
- Planting Fruit Trees near Community Gardens, multiple locations ($4,000)
- Outdoor Piano in Market Lane ($1,000)
- Community Garden and Gathering Space at St. Andrew's United Church ($30,000)
Southwest London
- Outdoor Education Centre at Byron Northview Public School ($30,000)
- Outdoor Ice Pad in Jorgenson Park ($6,000)
- Save the Bee Pollinator Garden Byron ($3,000)
- South London Canada Day in White Oaks ($11,000)
Southeast London
- Natural Landscape Playground – Kiwanis Park ($35,000)
- Community Movie Theatre in Glen Cairn ($15,000)
To see full details, head here to the Neighbourhood Decision Making portal.