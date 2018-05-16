Alleged kidnapper was school custodian, faced previous sex charges

The man accused of plucking a four-year-old girl from a quiet London street on Sunday was an elementary school custodian and has faced previous sexual assault charges, CBC News has learned.

Lawrence Allen Thompson, 65, was arrested Monday night and charged with kidnapping, abduction, sexual assault and sexual interference.

His bail hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, was adjourned until Friday. He was remanded into custody until then.

But this is not Thompson's first brush with the law.

In 2009, Thompson faced sexual assault and sexual interference charges, court records show.

Those charges were eventually withdrawn and he entered into a peace bond, which meant he had to keep the peace and be on good behaviour.

Until a few years ago, Thompson was a custodian with a Thames Valley District School Board elementary school, the board confirmed Wednesday.

"TVDSB is deeply concerned about any threat to the safety of children in our community and will cooperate fully with any police investigation," the board said in a statement.

Thompson worked at the school board until 2014, the board said.

Four-year-old grabbed

On Sunday a four-year-old was playing with a sibling on Melsandra Avenue near Barker Street when someone drove up, got out, grabbed her and took off in a car.

A witness saw what happened, followed the vehicle and called police, police said a a media briefing Tuesday.

The suspect is described as an older man who was driving a gold or beige coloured Chevrolet Impala sedan. (London Police Service) "With the young girl in his car, the man drove a short distance through the neighbourhood and it's reported he touched the girl inappropriately while she was in the vehicle," Det. Sgt. Dave Poustie said.

The victim was able to escape and run home when the car came to a stop, Poustie said.

The alleged abduction prompted a massive search with dozens of officers canvasing neighbours and looking at surveillance video.

On Tuesday, Thompson was charged with:

Abduction of person under fourteen years of age

Kidnapping

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

Thompson appeared in London court Tuesday and his lawyers said they'll be seeking bail.

Wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt, Thompson said he understood the charges and that he is not to contact the complainant or a number of witnesses.