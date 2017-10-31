London police have scoured a retention pond for the second day in their search for evidence in the killing of Londoner Josie Glenn.

Glenn's remains were found Friday at 252 South Leaksdale Circle, in the city's southeast end.

Police were still at the home on Tuesday and were also looking for evidence in a storm water pond a few blocks away.

London police continue to search a retention pond in the Summerside subdivision on Oct. 31, 2017, blocks from where the remains of Josie Glenn, 26, were found.

Three evidence flags could be seen in the shallowest parts of the pond.

Glenn, 26, worked in retail as well as at an exotic massage parlour in London's east end.

She was friends with several women who volunteered at Safe Space, a service provider for women who work in the sex trade.

"This is raw for us and we are devastated by the loss," Safe Space said in a statement.

The man accused in Glenn's killing, Oluwatobi "Tobi" Boyede, remained in jail after making a brief court appearance Monday. He is expected to be back in court on Friday via video link.