London police are helping the provincial coroner's office investigate a death at London's Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Police were called to the jail, in London's south end Monday, said Const. Sandasha Bough.

They are now assisting the coroner.

Raymond George Major died Tuesday in hospital after attempting suicide, reports say.

The 52-year-old was arrested June 2, public records indicate, charged with being in a stolen vehicle and possessing drugs and identity documents.

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services confirmed that a male inmate from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre died early Tuesday morning in hospital.

"Given this matter is the subject of multiple investigations, it would be inappropriate to provide further detail," a spokesperson for the ministry said in an emailed statement.

"Should the Coroner's death investigation determine that the death was due to anything other than natural causes, an inquest will be called."

Jail is violent and overcrowded, former inmates say

The EMDC has been the site of several deaths in recent years.

A class-action lawsuit was launched by former inmates of the detention centre over conditions at the facility.

Inmates allege the detention centre was violent and overcrowded and that their Charter rights were violated during their time in the facility.