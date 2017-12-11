The Ontario Ministry of Corrections and Community Safety says several investigations are underway after the death of an inmate at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Saturday night.

"The ministry can confirm that an inmate was found in medical distress at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre on Saturday night," Ministry of Corrections and Community Safety spokesman Andrew Morrison wrote in an email to CBC News Monday.

"Paramedics were called and the inmate was subsequently pronounced deceased. It would be inappropriate for the ministry to comment further as a number of investigations are underway," he wrote.

London Police spokeswoman Const. Sandasha Bough told CBC News Monday that foul play is not suspected in the death of the inmate.

Once a death occurs at a provincially-run jail, various organizations look for answers.

Aside from the London police investigation into the cause and manner of the inmate's death, the ministry will conduct its own investigation in order to ensure that proper procedures were followed at the time.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario will also launch a probe into the inmate's death. If the probe determines that the death was not due to natural causes, then a coroner's inquest must be called.

CBC investigates

The EMDC has been nicknamed by some "the devil's playground" and is one of the most notorious jails in the province.

It was the subject of a recent CBC Fifth Estate documentary entitled Death Behind Bars.

Since 2009, there have been at least 10 suspicious deaths that occurred in the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, including murders, suicides, and drug overdoses.

A judge has certified a class action suit on behalf of more than 10,000 EMDC inmates for $600 million against the province.