Former Anglican priest and history professor David Norton pleaded guilty to sexually touching a child under 14 in a London courtroom Wednesday.

Norton pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference against a child between 1991 and 1995. The facts of the case will be read into the record on March 7.

The charges against him involve First Nations boys, police have said.

Norton is not in custody while his case proceeds through the justice system.

Wearing running shoes, grey slacks and a red sweatshirt over a white dress shirt, Norton said, "Guilty" when Justice Lynne Leitch asked him how he pleads to the charge.

His case on similar charges against other complainants is set for trial in April.

Norton was an award-winning history professor at King's University College, specializing in First Nations studies, and an Anglican priest. In 1977, he was the priest at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

He also worked in the Yukon and covered for vacations in various churches.

He was suspended by the Anglican Diocese of Huron after being charged in November 2015.