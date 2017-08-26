Pushing and swearing between members of a far-right group and counter-protesters have begun at a rally in front of the London, Ont., City Hall.

A group called the Patriots of Canada Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) organized the rally on social media. One of the group's supporters has been arrested.

Counter-protesters vowed to show up to voice opposition to hate and racism. Hundreds of people gathered, most of them opposed to PEGIDA​. CBC News reporter Amanda Margison estimated there were.40 PEDIGA supporters and 400 counter-protesters.

Early in the event there was a sizable police presence but no sign of riot gear.

Local politicians said they would join the counter-protest.

This week London's city council passed a motion affirming that activities that promote hate would not be tolerated in the city. The motion did prompt a debate in the community about the limits of free speech.

Coun. Mo Salih, who supported the motion, said, "To the people who don't like me, I say you're free to hate my faith, colour, that I'm an immigrant, the fact that I exist — but I'm not going anywhere."

PEGIDA has it roots in a far-right, nationalist political movement in Germany.

A city official earlier told CBC News that said PEGIDA had not requested a permit to protest, meaning its members would be required to stay off the roads and city property.