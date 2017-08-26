Pushing and swearing between members of a far-right group and counter-protesters have begun at a rally in front of the London, Ont., City Hall.
A group called the Patriots of Canada Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) organized the rally on social media. One of the group's supporters has been arrested.
Counter-protesters vowed to show up to voice opposition to hate and racism. Hundreds of people gathered, most of them opposed to PEGIDA. CBC News reporter Amanda Margison estimated there were.40 PEDIGA supporters and 400 counter-protesters.
Early in the event there was a sizable police presence but no sign of riot gear.
Tense moments here with two side getting heated pic.twitter.com/cL4XN3MFSn—
@CBCLondon
Local politicians said they would join the counter-protest.
This week London's city council passed a motion affirming that activities that promote hate would not be tolerated in the city. The motion did prompt a debate in the community about the limits of free speech.
Coun. Mo Salih, who supported the motion, said, "To the people who don't like me, I say you're free to hate my faith, colour, that I'm an immigrant, the fact that I exist — but I'm not going anywhere."
PEGIDA has it roots in a far-right, nationalist political movement in Germany.
A city official earlier told CBC News that said PEGIDA had not requested a permit to protest, meaning its members would be required to stay off the roads and city property.