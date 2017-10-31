Robert Wardhaugh's basement is filled with miniature dragons, soldiers and tiny bits of landscape: trees, shrubs, streams, you name it.

He organizes them meticulously, storing them in boxes and bins, and when his 35-year-long Dungeons and Dragons game calls for it, he lays them out on the huge table in the centre of the room.

"It probably is the longest lasting game at this level and this much detail and commitment and the frequency," said Wardhaugh, adding he's never gone more than a couple weeks without playing.

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game that gained popularity in the 1970s. Wardhaugh's game currently has about 60 players from across Canada, many of whom fly to London to join in. There are also a number of players in the UK as well.

Wardhaugh said he's always loved history and liked playing with soldiers as a child. And he said, "I've always been a fantasy fan, probably inspired first by Tolkien."

Wardhaugh admitted online gaming is more popular these days, but argued his Dungeons and Dragons campaign, as they're called, is just as engaging.

"From the beginning I realized that having a game that would be ongoing and would have the longevity to it, and to know that you couldn't reach over and hit the reset button, I realized that I could easily compete with any video game out there if you brought all those elements together."

Plus, Wardhaugh said technology actually plays a role, allowing people to join from all over the world and join online

"It helps the game, but the centre of the game is still that particular table with people around the table playing face to face."

As for how Wardhaugh fits his obsession with Dungeons and Dragons into his personal life, he added, "There's no question, that the partner that I'm with has to be open to having people flying in and coming in and people wanting to play basically all the time. It's definitely been a balancing act."