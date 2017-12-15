A family who moved to London a few years ago says they might leave the Forest City for a more diverse community after a racial slur was written on the back window of their family's vechicle.

Janice Braithwaite returned to her Sunningdale home with her two small children on Wednesday afternoon. It was a snowy day, and so she brought her kids inside before trying to wrestle the car into the driveway.

But her car was stuck, and so Braithwaite got her husband Shyle to help out. That's when they noticed someone had written something on the back windshield of his SUV which was already parked in the driveway.

"So I brought my husband outside to see if he could help me bring my car inside and I was like, 'I think it says something else.' I just wanted clarification so I asked him and he was just like 'I'm pretty sure that's what it says.'

Janice, who is currently on maternity leave from her job at a private college, figured someone wrote the slur in the 30 minutes it took her to pick up her daughter at daycare.

She said she took a photo of the writing, and didn't erase it.

"I left it because I wanted people to drive by and see what someone would actually write. I'm pretty sure people saw it for the 30 minutes that I was gone."

After confirming the writing was a racial slur, Janice and her husband returned to the house shaking and shocked.

"At that point, I knew I had to cook dinner but I was just shaking because I was like, 'Is this real?' I can't believe this is actually happening in this neighbourhood."

"I was like, 'Wow, is this where we're going to raise our kids?'"

Shyle called the non-emergency police line, and a number of officers came to the house on Thursday and again on Friday morning. London Police have confirmed they've opened an investigation.

Janice and Shyle Braithwaite moved to London three years ago. (Submitted by Janice Braithwaite)

Janice said her family moved to London from Toronto three years ago. Her mother lives here and she and her husband were happy with the more affordable cost of living.

"We decided to come up here to raise a family. We figured it was probably better than downtown Toronto, in regards to family life, but now we're kind of rethinking the whole staying here."

"I'm so scared to send my kids to school. I don't want them dealing with this on a daily basis. I don't even know how often this would happen."

Janice said she and her husband are seriously considering a move.

"Probably back to Toronto, or at least the GTA area where there's more diversity."

"I have tough skin, but I don't want my daughter or my son to go to school one day and have someone call them that, and it affects them and I don't want my kids to be a part of that."