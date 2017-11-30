Weather

Currently in London it's mainly clear and -4 C

Today's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with showers this morning

Winds are from the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/hr

The daytime high reaching 8 C

Traffic

Wonderland Road South is reduced at Wharncliffe Road South for watermian instillation

Lane restrictions on Adelaide Street South at Thompson Road for sidewalk replacement

Lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Toalbot Street and Richmond Street for hydro duct work

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $1.13 and $1.18 per litre

Source: gasbuddy.com

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 77.80 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 5:30 a.m.