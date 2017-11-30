Weather
Currently in London it's mainly clear and -4 C
Today's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with showers this morning
Winds are from the southwest with gusts up to 40 km/hr
The daytime high reaching 8 C
Traffic
- Wonderland Road South is reduced at Wharncliffe Road South for watermian instillation
- Lane restrictions on Adelaide Street South at Thompson Road for sidewalk replacement
- Lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Toalbot Street and Richmond Street for hydro duct work
Gas
Gas is selling in London between $1.13 and $1.18 per litre
Source: gasbuddy.com
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed yesterday at 77.80 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 5:30 a.m.