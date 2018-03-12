The puck drops today for youth hockey players at the Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) tournament in Mississauga, Ont.

It promises to be a a busy week for players and their families. This year, the tournament expects more than 200 teams and about 3,000 players from across the province.

That's about a 15-fold increase from the tournament's beginning: a 1971 event that drew about 200 players total.

"Every year we have a new record set at the tournament," said Oneida atom coach Keith Doxtator, who first attended the third-annual Little NHL as a pee-wee hockey player.

For Doxtator's family and others, the tournament has become a third-generation tradition. Doxtator's two sons played in the tournament throughout their childhoods and teen years; today, he's coaching his grandkids.

"Hockey is life for a lot of us," he said.

"It's just a natural thing to do to get involved with our community."

The community spirit is a key part of the appeal for Felicia Huff's family, as well. Huff is part of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, and her daughter, Patty, plays in the Little NHL this week with the CMO United girls' bantam team.

"The community really gets behind this tournament ... Families work hard to raise money [and] to make sure their athletes are prepared to compete at that level," she said.

"There's so many benefits to hockey, and as far as family goes I absolutely look forward to being able to go out and cheer for them."

Famous alumni

Players with the Oneida atoms rec team practice at the arena in Mount Brydges, Ont. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC News)

The Little NHL can also be an opportunity to catch a glimpse of players before they make it big.

According to the Little NHL, former players have since gone on to play at the college or university level, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the National Hockey League (NHL).

"So many great memories from when I played in the Little NHL tournaments. Best wishes to all the communities and players participating this year," wrote former Buffalo Sabre Cody McCormick on Twitter yesterday.

Some famous alumni have been known to stop by the tournament to spend time with the new generation, and help them build contacts within the industry, said Doxtator.

"I think it's really important for the kids to have role models like that," he said.

The Little NHL tournament was always so fun and something I looked forward to. Now my son gets to play for Moose Factory too! Hope all the participants and supporters are getting as excited as I once did! Looking forward to seeing everyone there for the #LittleNHL2018 — @earl71980

Still, win or lose, Doxtator said fun and sportsmanship are the orders of the day at the Little NHL.

"Everybody plays, everybody gets equal ice and we're going to have fun. That's what it's all about," he said.

The tournament wraps up March 15.