What will the woman who confessed to killing eight elderly nursing home patients say to their grieving family members and friends?

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, is expected to address family members of her victims Monday in a Woodstock, Ont., court, her lawyer told CBC News.

She will be sentenced for fatally drugging the seniors while working as a registered nurse overseeing the nightshifts in care homes in the Ontario communities of Woodstock and London.

Earlier in June, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in Superior Court to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"I don't really want to hear from her. She did what she did. How do you apologize for that? The whole thing just makes me sick and angry," said Laura Jackson, whose friend Maurice (Moe) Granat, 84, was among Wettlaufer's victims.

"I don't ever want [Wettlaufer] to breathe free air again. I want her to live in a box and contemplate what she's done and know that because of her actions she's put herself into a box," Jackson said.

It won't be the first time family members have heard from Wettlaufer — her video confession was played for the court after she pleaded guilty.

But it will be the first time they will hear directly from their loved ones' killer, and it will be the first time they will be able to address her through victim impact statements, detailing how the deaths of their loved ones have affected their lives.

Some will read their statements aloud, and others will hand them in for the court record.

"I've submitted mine, but I'm not going to read it," Jackson said. "What I have to say is very personal."

Sentence is predetermined

Wettlaufer's sentence is predetermined in Canadian law, but how she will serve that sentence is up in the air.

She will get life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder charges, 10 years for the four attempted murders and seven years for the aggravated assaults.

The Crown and defence have agreed to ask for the sentences to be served concurrently, but the judge has the final say.

Wettlaufer is escorted from the courthouse in Woodstock on June 1. The former nurse admitted to using insulin to kill eight seniors. She told police she felt angry with her career and her life's responsibilities. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Stephen Harper's Conservative government changed the legal rules, allowing judges the discretion to impose first-degree murder sentences consecutively — meaning Wettlaufer could be the first person in Canada to be sentenced to 200 years in prison.

"It will certainly be interesting to see the length of her [sentence]," said Ingrid Grant, a criminal defence lawyer who has been closely watching the case.

If the judge determines Wettlaufer should serve her sentences concurrently, she'll be eligible for parole at the age of 74.

"There's a strange irony because there are some people who say 'they'll only get out when they're very old and have to be put in nursing care,' but that's the last place where Ms. Wettlaufer should go because that's where she committed her crimes," Grant said.

She thinks it's unlikely Wettlaufer will ever be granted parole, even if she serves her sentences concurrently.

"It certainly is an odd case. We don't see very many cases of women committing murder, certainly not in cases like this," Grant said. "She describes feeling a red surge before she killed, she got some kind of thrill out of it. It's a really rare circumstance to have for anyone, but particularly a woman."

Court heard that Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the nursing homes between 2007 and 2014.

Her victims included: James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

