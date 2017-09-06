The murder trial of a man accused of killing a Brampton, Ont., teenager after a dispute over a lost cellphone got underway Wednesday in London, Ont.

Mohamed Sail is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Cook. The court hear the shooting happened after Cook used a tracking device to locate his lost cellphone and confronted Sail about it.

Sail, 26, pleaded not guilty to the June 14, 2014, shooting of the carpentry student in a northeast parking lot in the city.

The Crown says Jeremy Cook died from a gunshot wound to the chest, bleeding to death behind a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The jury, comprised of six men and six women, was instructed first by Justice Peter Hockin to "act as judges of this case."

The Crown then proceeded with deliberations describing how Cook, 18, used an app to track down the cellphone, which he had left in the back seat of a taxi.

The court heard the search led him to Sail, one of three people sitting inside a Mazda 6 parked at Highbury and Huron Streets.

Cook, accompanied by his sister, was told by the passengers in the car to call the phone. The Crown said when it rang, Sail refused to believe it was Cook's phone.

When the driver gunned the engine, the Crown said Cook grabbed ahold of the car and according to witnesses was dragged "like he was water skiing" around the parking lot.

The court heard that witnesses described hearing two gun shots followed by someone yelling "drive, drive, drive." When witnesses got the scene, they found Jeremy lying bleeding on the asphalt, the Crown said.

The autopsy showed Jeremy was shot twice, in the chest and in the shoulder.

The trial is set to last four to five weeks.