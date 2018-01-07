Provincial police say a stretch of Highway 402 between London and the Sarnia area reopened on Sunday after closures began on Thursday.

The eastbound and westbound 402 has reopened from Highway 401 in London to Nauvoo Road in Watford. It's about a 60 kilometre stretch of road.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk warned drivers in a message to "please drive with care and caution and make sure we're treating each other with respect on the roadways and more importantly bundle up."

OPP closed the stretch after wind driven snow created dangerous conditions for travelers and caused multiple crashes.