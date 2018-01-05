Provincial police say a stretch of Highway 402 between London and Sarnia will remain closed indefinitely as a barrage of fierce lake effect snow continues to hammer areas west of London, transforming everything into an unrecognizable snowscape and creating a treacherous slog for travelers.

Dozens of drivers were forced to hunker down for the night Thursday at the Gemini Sportsplex in Strathroy after the Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 402 on Thursday after wind driven snow caused multiple crashes, including a tractor trailer that wound up on the median near Strathroy.

With no reprieve in the weather by Friday morning, many of the stranded motorists decided to take their chances on backroads, while a handful remained stranded at the small town's hockey rink, either unable or unwilling to brave the nightmarish driving conditions.

"The conditions haven't changed. There's been heavy snowfall, icy roads, blowing snow and it's not safe to open the highway," OPP spokesperson Max Gomez said Friday.

Salt is also proving to be ineffective in the extreme cold, Gomez added, making it so snowplow and salter crews are unable to effectively clear roads inundated with the onslaught of snow.

Middlesex OPP - The 402 from Sarnia to London remains closed from the 402 exit to Nauvoo Road. Transport trucks and vehicles being removed as quickly and safely as possible. Possible re-opening in the evening hours.



Media: max.gomez@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/nTyNTFABgn — @OPP_WR

Blowing snow continues to make driving difficult west of London Friday (Colin Butler/ CBC News )

As a result, the eastbound and westbound 402 is closed from Highway 401 in London to Nauvoo Road in Watford with no estimated time of re-opening. It's about a 60 km stretch of road.

"We will work hard to open that for the motoring public as soon as possible," Gomez said. "Through some of the weather reports we're getting, [the snow squalls] are not going to end anytime soon."

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning and an extreme cold warning as bands of fierce lake effect snow continue to churn across the region from Lambton Shores to Strathroy and Mount Bridges.

The weather agency warns slick road surfaces and frequent white outs mean drivers should avoid all unnecessary travel in the area.