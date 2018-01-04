The OPP say a "crazy day" of winter weather on the highways west of London has led to whiteout conditions, multiple crashes and an all-lanes closure of Highway 402.

The Highway 402 closure extends from Highway 401 in London to Nauvoo Road just west of Strathroy. Police say they've responded to many collisions in the area and multiple vehicles in the ditch.

Snow squalls produced blizzard conditions, shown in this photo taken this morning near Mount Brydges. (Colin Butler/CBC)

Some people were taken to hospital, but there were no serious injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for Highway 402 to reopen.

But with more snow coming tonight, a snow squall warning in effect and the roads already slippery, OPP officers are advising drivers to stay home if possible.

"It's been a crazy day for officers here," said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video tweet from the snow-covered highway. "We are experiencing whiteout conditions. We're asking everyone to slow down. Drive according to the weather conditions."

The trouble started just after 11 a.m., when the OPP said a tractor-trailer crashed into the median near Strathroy, then veered into a ditch, which caused other crashes. The westbound lanes were closed for a number of hours before police expanded the closure to all lanes just after 3 p.m.​

Highway 21 also closed

Another road closure is in effect northwest of London.

Highway 21 is closed between Amberley Road (Highway 86) to Blyth Road in Goderich due to poor weather. It's not clear when that road will reopen.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy21 remains CLOSED between Amberley Rd (Hwy86) to Blyth Rd #Goderich due to poor weather conditions. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/2lwNux5syQ — @OPP_COMM_WR

There's no relief from the cold and snow in the coming days.

Most of Southern Ontario is under an extreme cold weather warning. London also faces a snowsquall warning.

UPDATE:ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy402 remains CLOSED in both directions between #Hwy401 #LdnOnt and Nauvoo Rd #Watford - due to poor weather conditions. Reopening time unknown. ^ag @SCPSofficer @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/gL4vXpiCbm — @OPP_COMM_WR

402 westbound lanes closed betweenLongwoods Road and Kerwood Road https://t.co/wWkoUZU6lG — @OPP_WR