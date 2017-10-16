Workers at General Motors' CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are to vote Monday on whether to accept a tentative agreement that would end a four-week-long strike.

The contract proposal was hammered out last week and Unifor, which represents the 2,800 workers affected, is recommending the deal be accepted.

CBC News has seen a copy of the proposal that workers will vote on in London.

Details include:

Salary increase of 4 per cent over 4 years

$2,000 lump sum each year for 4 years

Unifor members received a copy of the proposed deal when they met in London to vote Monday (Colin Butler/CBC News )

Unifor officials have said the new deal addresses the key concern of job security and enhances early retirement options.

Here's what to expect at today's vote.

The automaker threatened last week to shift more production to Mexico if a settlement wasn't reached swiftly and the two sides agreed to a deal on Friday.

If the deal is accepted, union officials expect the striking workers to start returning to the job Monday night.