Workers at General Motors' CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are to vote Monday on whether to accept a tentative agreement that would end a four-week-long strike.
The contract proposal was hammered out last week and Unifor, which represents the 2,800 workers affected, is recommending the deal be accepted.
CBC News has seen a copy of the proposal that workers will vote on in London.
Details include:
- Salary increase of 4 per cent over 4 years
- $2,000 lump sum each year for 4 years
The automaker threatened last week to shift more production to Mexico if a settlement wasn't reached swiftly and the two sides agreed to a deal on Friday.
If the deal is accepted, union officials expect the striking workers to start returning to the job Monday night.