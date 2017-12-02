Hundreds of thousands of students impacted by Ontario's five-week college strike have been told they have the option of receiving a full tuition refund if they choose to drop out by Tuesday.

But what does that mean exactly?

To start, the amount students paid to enroll in the fall semester likely won't be the same as what they get back. Depending on the college, schools may choose to keep ancillary and health plan fees.

We crunched the numbers at three Ontario Colleges for a full-time first-year student enrolled in a culinary management program impacted by the strike.

Fanshawe College:

Tuition: $2,595

No refund on ancillary fees and the health plan worth $616

The college says students had access to the gym/facilities during the strike and health coverage lasts until August

Full refund on program supply fees worth $144

A $500 deposit will not be required for students re-enrolling for winter programs

Refund = $1,979

Conestoga College:

Tuition: $2,720

Refund on all ancillary fees

No refund on the health plan worth $286

No refund on program supply fees worth $375

Refund = $2,059

Lambton College:

Tuition: $7,820 (two semesters)

Refund on all ancillary fees

Refund on program supply fee

No refund on Health plan fee worth $198

No refund on "Textbooks for All" program worth $417

No refund on international student activity fee (variable)

Refund = $7,205

What else students need to know

The ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development said it is up to individual colleges to decide how students are reimbursed. It added "refunds of ancillary fees for this current semester will be determined by each individual college and are not included in the tuition fee refund policy."

Faculty at Fanshawe College are set to walk off the job on Monday if a deal isn't reached. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Students can also receive up to $500 in financial compensation though a Student Hardship Fund.

For all colleges, OSAP recipients will have their money directed to the National Student Loans Service Centre where balances will be reimbursed in the form of a cheque.