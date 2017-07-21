Shipping giant FedEx has quietly moved to close retail office stores in all Canadian cities putting more than 214 people out of work and ending three decades of doing business in the country.

FedEx will continue to ship within Canada, but its copy and office supply stores will close Aug. 18.

"We reached the decision to exit the Canadian market after thoughtful evaluations of our business operations and considerations about our future," a company statement said.

FedEx has 24 stores in Ontario, Nova Scotia and B.C., with the bulk located in Ontario.

There are 18 FedEx office stores in Ontario, with the rest in B.C. and Nova Scotia (Google Street View)

The news came as a shock to customers wondering where they will do business.

"I needed to ship a parcel to New York yesterday and I was told by the woman at the counter that all the office stores in Canada were closing," London customer Jeff Blake explained.

"I find it puzzling," he said, noting that FedEx had recently built a new store in the city.