A 29-year-old man has been found dead in his cell at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC), police say.

Police say he was found inside his cell just after 12 noon on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called but the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the coroner and the London Police Service. An autopsy is expected to be conducted today.

Located south of London, Ont., EMDC is one of the most notorious jails in the province.

Since 2009, there have been at least 10 suspicious deaths that occurred in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, including murders, suicides and drug overdoses. Five have died at EMDC this year.