About a million dollars worth of narcotics have been seized from a farm property in Southwest Middlesex.

OPP executed a search warrant Sunday using the Elgin-Middlesex and Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Units as well as the West Region Emergency Response Team.

Investigators reported finding a host of controlled substances including:

Cocaine

Crack cocaine

Fentanyl patches (various dosages)

Morphine tablets (various dosages)

Hydromorphone tablets (various dosages)

Oxycodone tablets (various dosages)

Dilaudid tablets (various dosages)

Cannabis

Cocaine seized in drug bust that resulted in arrest of 62 year old Southwest Middlesex man. (Submitted by OPP)

Investigators also seized more than $84,000 in cash according to an OPP news release.

A 62-year-old man from Southwest Middlesex is facing several charges:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 9

Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking- under 3 kg

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 2

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 3

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 - in Canada

Police say their investigation is ongoing.