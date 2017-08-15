About a million dollars worth of narcotics have been seized from a farm property in Southwest Middlesex.
OPP executed a search warrant Sunday using the Elgin-Middlesex and Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Units as well as the West Region Emergency Response Team.
Investigators reported finding a host of controlled substances including:
- Cocaine
- Crack cocaine
- Fentanyl patches (various dosages)
- Morphine tablets (various dosages)
- Hydromorphone tablets (various dosages)
- Oxycodone tablets (various dosages)
- Dilaudid tablets (various dosages)
- Cannabis
Investigators also seized more than $84,000 in cash according to an OPP news release.
A 62-year-old man from Southwest Middlesex is facing several charges:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 9
- Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking- under 3 kg
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 2
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 3
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 - in Canada
Police say their investigation is ongoing.