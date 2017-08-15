About a million dollars worth of narcotics have been seized from a farm property in Southwest Middlesex. 

OPP executed a search warrant Sunday using the Elgin-Middlesex and Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Units as well as the West Region Emergency Response Team. 

Investigators reported finding a host of controlled substances including: 

  • Cocaine
  • Crack cocaine
  • Fentanyl patches (various dosages)
  • Morphine tablets (various dosages)
  • Hydromorphone tablets (various dosages)
  • Oxycodone tablets (various dosages)
  • Dilaudid tablets (various dosages)
  • Cannabis
Cocaine seized in drug bust that resulted in arrest of 62 year old Southwest Middlesex man. (Submitted by OPP)

Investigators also seized more than $84,000 in cash according to an OPP news release.

A 62-year-old man from Southwest Middlesex is facing several charges: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 9
  • Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking- under 3 kg
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 2
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 3
  • Fail to Comply with Recognizance
  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 - in Canada

Police say their investigation is ongoing. 