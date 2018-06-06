Ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer was the frequent subject of complaints from her colleagues at Caressant Care Home, in Woodstock, Ont., former administrator Brenda Van Quathem testified today at the Elgin County Courthouse.

Van Quathem was the first to testify on the second day of a public inquiry into how Wettlaufer was able to kill eight nursing home patients and attempt to take the lives of six others in southwestern Ontario.

As an administrator, Van Quathem was in charge of disciplining staff at the care home, and worked at Caressant Care beginning in 2009. She retired in 2016.

A string of incidents

Van Quathem's cited a number of troubling incidents involving Wettlaufer beginning in the winter of 2012.

In January and February, a resident twice accused Wettlaufer of hitting her. That resident was in her 50s and younger than most, and described as "friendly and strong-willed," but with the mental age of someone between eight and 12.

The first incident was resolved when the resident later came to Van Quathem alongside Wettlaufer, and recanted her story. Van Quathem said the resident had a history of lying. She said she believed the alleged assault was handled well internally, although she said in hindsight it would have been best to report the claim to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

The resident actually did report the first alleged assault to the ministry herself on Jan. 23, 2012.

The second alleged assault was reported to the ministry, and prompted a visit from police. Police told the resident if she was lying she could go to jail. The resident apologized.

Van Quathem said that resident was generally unhappy living in long-term care, and was later moved into the community.

Meanwhile that winter, the personal support workers (PSWs) who worked alongside Wettlaufer flagged other issues to administration.

Two separate PSWs wrote letters to administration about incidents in which Wettlaufer:

Neglected a resident's breathing problems, allowing the resident to suffer for three days without treatment.

Made a resident wait for pain medication.

Made another resident wait for sleeping medication.

Moved a resident who fell from bed and was suspected to have broken a hip. Wettlaufer also punctured a hematoma on the resident's leg with a pair of scissors that were not confirmed to be sterile.

Forgot to treat a resident's finger wound because she was busy.

The only situation that resulted in a critical incident report involved the resident who fell from bed, because that resident was taken to hospital. The report did not detail the treatment of the hematoma.

Although Wettlaufer received warnings, she was not suspended.

When asked by a lawyer why Wettlaufer didn't receive stronger punishment, Van Quafen said suspending her could have been costly if there was pushback from the nurses' union. If the union fought the suspension and won, the home would have to pay for Wettlaufer's suspension out of their nursing and personnel budget.

Later today, the inquiry is expected to hear from a nursing supervisor who worked at the home along with Van Quathem and will give further details about the behaviour flagged by Wettlaufer's colleagues.

Staffing 'a constant battle'

Recruiting and retaining staff at the Caressant Care Home was "a constant battle," Van Quathem said. Nights were particularly difficult to staff, and Wettlaufer would often be the only registered nurse on duty during these shifts.

Despite the disciplinary incidents, Van Quathem recalls seeing Wettlaufer come into work with a smile on her face. Wettlaufer was "friendly and respectful" to residents, and would often bring in pie and other treats for staff and residents, Van Quathem said.

And so, despite coming in late, missing shifts, starting spats with coworkers and making errors, Wettlaufer was able to keep on working.

"I did discipline her many, many times, and even in those disciplines she was respectful," said Van Quathem.

"She would say 'I didn't do that right, I will do better.'"

Public inquiry process

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, shown being escorted from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Jan. 13, 2017, was sentenced last year to eight concurrent life sentences in the death of patients at nursing homes in Ontario. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

The four-month inquiry was called after Wettlaufer confessed to the murders while she was working in long-term care homes in Woodstock, London and Paris. She was also working in private homes in the area.

The inquiry won't answer why Wettlaufer killed, but will instead investigate how she was able to keep killing for so long, and what needs to change to prevent future killings in Ontario's long-term care system, said Mark Zigler, co-lead counsel for the inquiry.

Documents posted online have far revealed a string of red flags in Wettlaufer's career, beginning when she was a new graduate.