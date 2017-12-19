It's no secret that holiday time can also mean stressful family time. The uncle who drinks too much and picks a fight, or the siblings who haven't spoken since last Christmas.

When the feasting is all said and done, one of the leftovers can be mental distress.

"There's a lot of stress associated with Christmas, a lot of expectations," says Brad Davey,the Executive Director of ConnexOntario. It's a London-based not-for-profit organization that acts as a conduit to mental health services.

More than forty staff members are trained to answer 1-800 calls for help or conduct live web chats.

While distress calls tend to drop in December when families reconnect, explains Davey, the impact of those visits can manifest themselves in the months following. That's why the people who man the crisis lines in this region will be on high alert in January.

Brad Davey is the Executive Director ConnexOntario, a not-for-profit that acts as a conduit to mental health services. (Jennifer Hall/ CBC News)

Last year about 4,500 people in Ontario reached out to distress numbers run by the agency in December. By January that number had jumped to almost 6,000.

ConnexOntario tracks more than 4,200 services across the province. In some cases, appointments can even be made on the spot.

"Our folks are not counsellors," Davey said. "We listen to their story and give them best advice as to where they should go for help."

Part of the company mandate is to provide a human voice and direction, 24/7.

There are three crisis lines in the region that deal with mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, and problem gambling.

Davey said the mental health line is by far the busiest after the holidays, but family members also tend to reach out with concerns about loved ones.

"Some people drink to excess," says Davey, "and we tend to see calls coming in from relatives worried about relatives' substance abuse."

Post-secondary students in the region also have a specific place to turn, the provincially-run "Good2Talk" program, which is advertised on campus.

For example, a Fanshawe or Western student who is from Kirkland Lake and has been seeing an on-campus counsellor, can be connected with a service in Kirkland lake if they are anxious about returning home.

