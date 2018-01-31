A city councillor wants staff to reveal confidential reports related to a council decision from two decades ago that denied the proclamation of Pride.

Bill Armstrong is the only existing city councillor who was in office in 1995, when the then-mayor Dianne Haskett refused to fly the rainbow flag at city hall. She refused to proclaim Pride altogether.

He put forward a proposal to release in-camera documents from that time. Council voted to refer his amendment back to city staff to review any legal implications of releasing the information.

Armstrong, who backed Haskett's stance in a 13-5 vote, said there were legal factors that influenced his decision. Much of the discussion leading up to the decision was held in closed-door meetings, with the confidential minutes and resolutions never being made public.

"I think they should be released so anyone [can] revisit that situation, try to make sense of why the council of the day handled things the way they did. The public needs to know."

Coun. Bill Armstrong is the only existing city councillor who was in office in 1995, when the then-mayor Dianne Haskett refused to proclaim Pride and would not fly the rainbow flag at city hall. (City of London)

Armstrong's request comes after he said he received a backlash from the community.

"This is so far back and I would have liked to have the opportunity to go through the old reports and refresh my memory," he said. "I've always been supportive of the LGBTQ community now and all my life."

'Tread cautiously'

The decision to deny Pride has long been a sore spot for the city, prompting Mayor Matt Brown to issue an apology earlier this month to the LGBTQ community.

In 1997, Haskett and the city were fined $5,000 after the Ontario Human Rights Commission said the decision discriminated agasint the LGBTQ community.

A crowd listens as Mayor Matt Brown apologizes to the gay community. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

Due to the circumstances of the situation, many current councillors were hesitant to release confidential documents.

"I think we should really tread cautiously here," said coun. Stephen Turner, who suggested a move like this could open the door for current in-camera reports to also be made public.

"It puts councils now and council's future at some discomfort in their discussions in-camera."

City staff will review the referral and report back to the council's Corporate Services committee.