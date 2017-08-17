The number of people in London satisfied with city services is well below the national average, according to a new survey prepared for the city.

While a majority of Londoner's are satisfied with the level of service they receive for their tax dollars - both figures are "significantly" lower than the national average.

Ipsos prepared the report based on the results of a 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey that included a sample of 500 people living in London aged 18 and older.

Sean Simpson, the Vice President of public affairs at Ipsos, noted 80 per cent of people living in the city have been here for more than 20 years.

"They must like it. They're not going anywhere. But they're a little less satisfied than some of the newcomers who believe they're getting a little bit better value, whose satisfaction with city services is a little bit higher."

Some of the key findings include:

Transportation is the issue Londoners want council to pay attention to the most

95 per cent of respondents say the have a good quality of life in London

A majority of people say they're satisfied with timeliness of services but that's down 'significantly' from 2016

More people would rather have taxes go up instead of the city cutting services

The results will head to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee next week. You can find the entire document here.