Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Chief Myeengun Henry knows his reserve isn't on the radar of most tourists.

But he wants to change that.

Henry hopes that by summer tourists will visit a plot of land being developed on the reserve and stay in off-grid tiny houses made from mostly salvaged materials.

He'll also be on the two hectare property, living in an Earthship home, complete with solar heating, built using recycled materials.

"Because of our battles against oil in recent years, we wanted to live up to the standards that we set and show people that we can live alternatively," Henry said.

A Port Dover couple built this eco-friendly earthship home for $70,0002:30

"It will bring people to Chippewa. I think this project is totally unique. I see tourism in other areas where there is swimming and camping, but we don't have that luxury here. In terms of trying to create a tourism on our reserve, we have to be really creative."

The land being developed will include a sweat lodge, farming to grow traditional food and medicine, storytelling and a fire circle.

Earthship an anchor to tourism project

An event in London to raise awareness about the sustainable living project brought out many interested people who want to help build the Earthship and tiny houses.

"We're going to build the tiny houses in London and then bring them here," Henry said. The homes will be built with help from Building Better, a non-profit that helps create sustainable builds.

The Earthship will be modelled by one at Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, the first one built on First Nations soil.

The Earthship home in Vulcan County, Alberta is self-sufficient, and the couple has a small farm as well. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Earthships are built entirely out of recycled or salvaged materials.

Henry said there's been lukewarm reception among community members.

"On the reserve, people can recall in the 70s living in houses without hydro. So, some people think we're going backwards. It's going to take some convincing," he said. "Once they see it, they'll see it's living in a contemporary house, but with no bills."

Rent from the tiny houses will go back to the community.