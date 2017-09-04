The Lower Thames Conservation Authority is cautioning people in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County to watch for flooding Monday afternoon.

A warning issued on Sunday said winds as high as 35 to 45 km/hr are expected drive waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in some parts of Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has a strong wing warning in effect for western Lake Erie. and marine forecasts from federal weather agency predict wave heights in that part of the lake could reach two metres.

The Conservation Authority warns that children, pets and animals should be kept away from water areas.

Officials are monitoring the situation, and have placed an advisory in effect until Tuesday.