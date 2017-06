What's it like to "go live" for the first time?

Take a look as the host of London Morning, Rebecca Zandbergen, makes history in the Forest City with the launch of the CBC's newest station.

CBC London will produce all-day local digital and radio programming with a focus on southwestern Ontario in the afternoon.

Host Chris Dela Torre is taking over the reins at Afternoon Drive with the broadcast moving from Windsor to the new London station.

CBC London's first guest, Lincoln McCardle talking about the city's new 'Kindness Meters.'