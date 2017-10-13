A tentative agreement has been reached to end the nearly month-long strike at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Unifor announced that it reached a tentative deal at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. In a statement posted on the Local 88 website, the union said details of the agreement will not be released until a ratification vote is held.

The vote is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Western Fair grounds in London.

If the tentative agreement is approved, the union says the employees will start going back to work Monday at 11 p.m.

Mike Van Boekel, the union's plant chair at CAMI spoke to CBC News on Friday.

"We have addressed job security which will be in this deal. I think it's a fair agreement ... and everybody is looking forward to going back to work and making vehicles their customers want, knowing there will be some sort of job security there."

General Motors said in a written statement that a deal has been reached but was subject to ratification.

The union representing the striking workers has been pressing for GM to designate the CAMI as the leading producer of the top-selling Chevrolet Equinox. There's no word on whether that demand was met.

Van Boekel said negotiation with the auto giant in the last few days have been "extremely frustrating" and, he said, "you never get everything you want .... but you do the best that you can to (reach) a deal members (will be) happy with."

The 2,800 production workers at CAMI have been on strike since September 17.