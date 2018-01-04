90-year-old Grant Triebner, top, was found inside a barn in Huron County. His wife Ada, bottom, was located outside on property. She died at the age of 83. (Haskett Funeral Homes)

Provincial police say extreme cold weather played a factor in the death of an elderly couple in Huron County.

Police officers were called to a residence on Airport Line in Bluewater, Ont. at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday to check on the well-being of its occupants.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two people on the property.

Police said 83-year-old Ada Triebner and 90-year-old Grant Triebner, both of Bluewater, were each pronounced dead in the home by Huron County paramedics.

Police released the cause of their deaths on Thursday.

The 90-year-old man had sustained a medical incident which resulted in his death, police said. He was found inside an open barn on the couple's property.

The 83-year-old woman went to check on her husband when she fell victim to the extreme cold temperatures that resulted in her death. Her body was found outside on the property.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected. The Huron County OPP Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

Police said the victims' family is seeking privacy to deal with the losses of their loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at the Haskett Funeral Home in Exeter on Monday.