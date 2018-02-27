A London-based trucking firm delivering to CAMI automotive and elsewhere across Ontario has sent layoff notices to 57 employees.

Doug Coleman Trucking told its employees Monday that 52 transport drivers and five office staff would be affected by the cuts, a union representative said.

​"The news came as a total shock to us," said Dan Borthwick, Unifor Local 88 President.

"There was no indication of any issues with the business. Doug Coleman Trucking just informed us that they would be ceasing operations at the GM Cami facility."

Doug Coleman, owner of the trucking firm, was reached by phone but declined to comment.

The layoffs will occur in two rounds, the union said, the first on March 26.

"Some of our members have been working at Doug Coleman for more than 15 years," said Borthwick. "This news is devastating."

Borthwick has requested a meeting with the company to try and identify other solutions.

