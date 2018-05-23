Attempted child abduction in east London thwarted by female in car

London police have made an arrest after an attempted child abduction in the city's east end.

Police said a man approached a female and a three-year-old girl who were sitting in a car in a parking lot near Dundas and Adelaide streets on Monday at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the man tried to remove the child from the vehicle but the female intervened. When she resisted, she was assaulted by the man, who then fled.

Police said the child was not hurt but the female suffered minor injuries. And, they add, her actions prevented the child from being removed from the vehicle.

A man was arrested a short time later.

A 26-year-old man is charged with resisting arrest, attempting to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of assault.

The incident occurred one week after police arrested a man charged with abducting a four-year-old girl on Mother's Day. That incident happened in a neighbourhood in northeast London.

Witnesses told police the girl was playing outside near her home when a man stopped his vehicle, got out, grabbed the girl and drove off with her. She was able to escape within a few minutes.

Larry Thomspon, 65, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.