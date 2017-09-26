Inmate Anthony George has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate Adam Kargus at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre outside London, Ont.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kargus was found dead Oct 31, 2013, in the shower.

The jury trial was set to start Monday but was delayed due to legal proceedings. Late Tuesday, the accused changed his plea to guilty, stating calmly, with his hands folded behind his back, that he understood the implications of his plea.

The victim's family wept.

Shane Kargus, moments after learning Anthony George would plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Adam Kargus. (Colin Butler/ CBC News)

"This really helps," Kargus's brother Shane said outside the courtroom. "We'll have to take some time to think about this."

The jail has been embroiled in one lawsuit after another over allegations that inmates' rights are routinely violated.

Six staff were fired after Kargus's death for failing to do their jobs. However, three of the guards returned to work in April 2017 after an Ontario grievance settlement board found that the actions of the guards had "gone on for years, if not decades, and they were open and obvious."

George will be sentenced October 6.