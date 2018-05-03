Champion Canadian pole vaulter rants at Air Canada on Twitter for breaking her equipment

Canadian champion pole vaulter Alysha Newman wrote on Twitter Thursday that her heart is broken along with her poles, 'thanks to Air Canada.'.

"You let me down," Newman wrote.

My heart is broken&so are all my poles thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> I've put my trust into you as an airline to get my poles & equipment safely to my competitions,spendings thousand of dollars weekly on flights and poles. This is how you treat people’s stuff? It’s shame, you let me down! <a href="https://t.co/IruaznZ2fK">pic.twitter.com/IruaznZ2fK</a> —@alysha_newman94

In the post, Newman tagged Air Canada, Star Alliance and Justin Trudeau.

On Twitter, Air Canada asked Newman to send a booking reference so that the airline could investigate further.

In response, Newman tweeted:

DM you ??? I’ll get a sorry and then maybe a 200$ reimbursement? Let’s see how you guys fix this! I’m excited to see how your going to replace $10,000 , cause that’s how much it will cost me. <a href="https://t.co/FHjM7aqZRB">https://t.co/FHjM7aqZRB</a> —@alysha_newman94

In an email statement, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the airline is in touch with the customer and is arranging to get new equipment to her.

In an email statement, Richard LeGresley, who represents Newman through Landmark Sport Group, said that the issue is being resolved and that Newman's focus is now on the competition.​

Newman is in Doha, Qatar to compete in the IAAF Diamond League track and field event, said Mathieu Gentès, chief operating officer for Athletics Canada.

The London, Ont. athlete made headlines last month when she won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, with a record-breaking jump that cleared 4.75 metres.