Italian media reports say a 24-year-old Waterloo woman has died while hiking in the mountains near the Italian-Austrian border on New Year's Day.

Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez was following a mountain path at an altitude of 2,200 metres while out hiking in the countryside in South Tyrol.

Reports say she lost her balance and fell onto rocks in the valley below, where she died instantly.

Alvarez was engaged to be married to Colin Behenna, the former captain of the OHL Barrie Colts, who is now playing hockey in a European hockey league for the Sterzing Broncos.

Hockey community shocked

She had also been a server at St Louis Bar and Grill in Waterloo's north-end for the past five years.

"It was shocking to hear," said Gus Bastias, a regular at the Waterloo restaurant where she worked. ​"She was always there and she always greeted us with a big smile and just a beautiful, beautiful soul."

He said he learned of the tragedy through a friend on a Waterloo men's hockey team.

"The hockey community is a tight community," Bastias said. "It's extremely shocking to our community here, to our group."

Bastias said the couple had just left Canada for Italy a couple months ago so Behenna could start his hockey career in Europe.