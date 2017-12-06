The province's police watch dog is investigating a sexual assault allegation against a Waterloo Regional Police officer who was been with the force for 26 years.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was made aware of the allegation on Nov. 28 and said the alleged sexual assault dates back to 2010.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a release the investigation is related to an off-duty matter and the force has suspended the officer with pay as per the requirements of the Police Services Act of Ontario.

To protect the identity and privacy of the complainant and the involved police officer, the SIU said it will not release any details about the incident and will release limited information on the investigation if necessary.